Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of PQ Group worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CL King raised their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PQG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG).

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.