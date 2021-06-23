Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 495.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of The Macerich worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $29,679,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $20,847,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

