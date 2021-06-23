Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in StoneCo by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 243,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of STNE opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

