Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

