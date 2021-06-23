Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 220.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

