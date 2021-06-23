Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 175.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.51.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

