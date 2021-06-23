Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,319,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,477,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSB opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

