Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Denbury at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,400,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $6,362,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

NYSE:DEN opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.