Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,058 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dynatrace by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

