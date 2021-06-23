Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,619 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 198,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in SEI Investments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 37,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

