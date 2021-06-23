Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,425 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USPH opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

