Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 9,233 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of United States Cellular worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $559,313. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

USM opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

