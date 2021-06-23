Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

