Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 325,577 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 325,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 million, a PE ratio of 495.00 and a beta of 2.10. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

