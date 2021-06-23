Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

