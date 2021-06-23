Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,425 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

