Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.91.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.