Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 131,892 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,892 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Infinera worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

