Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 136,604 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of PlayAGS worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. On average, research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

