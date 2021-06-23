Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 141,171 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

