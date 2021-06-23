Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,190 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 162,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of LOB opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $72.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

