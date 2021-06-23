Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,582,754 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,582,754 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of New Relic worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.