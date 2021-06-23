Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,616 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Extreme Networks worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,042,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXTR stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.