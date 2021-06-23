Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 59,035 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,518 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 59,035 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

