Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,511 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Kennametal worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 14.8% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 262,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 20.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 48,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter worth about $550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after buying an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

KMT opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

