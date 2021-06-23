Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,783 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of WD opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

