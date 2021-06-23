Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,908 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,519,000 after acquiring an additional 87,511 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aspen Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.55 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.