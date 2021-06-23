S.Finance (SFG) 1-Day Volume Hits $328,590.00

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $20,187.38 and approximately $328,590.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00596884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00077838 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.