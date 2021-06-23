SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $139,686.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00010124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $139,686.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00108745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00169101 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,569.67 or 1.00438261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 621,082 coins and its circulating supply is 593,940 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

