Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Hits $8.49 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $2.19 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00941143 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.