Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,068,420.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

