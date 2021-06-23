SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $207,654.22 and $133.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022885 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,005,237 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

