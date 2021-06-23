Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.08

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and traded as high as $37.86. Safran shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 159,940 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

