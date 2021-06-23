Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE):

6/16/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

6/16/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

6/16/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

6/16/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 685,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.37. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

