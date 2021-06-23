Saint Victor Diane De Buys 10,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,836,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,418,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $15,211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

