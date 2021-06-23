Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAPMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

