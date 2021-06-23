Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4)’s share price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27). 142,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 355,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.90 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.27 million and a PE ratio of -41.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.34.

About Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

