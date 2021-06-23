Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 2,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

