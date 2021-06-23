Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.06. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 2,527 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.