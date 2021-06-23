Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $18.69 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,312.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

