Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €88.89 ($104.58). Sanofi shares last traded at €88.22 ($103.79), with a volume of 1,475,329 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €96.90 ($114.00).

Get Sanofi alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is €86.74.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.