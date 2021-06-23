Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $458.91 and last traded at $458.91. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.78.

SDMHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.36.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.