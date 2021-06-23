Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,186 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,499,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $111.54. 16,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,276. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

