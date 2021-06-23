Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 1.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.75. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,005. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.