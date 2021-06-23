Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 105,496 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.54. 410,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,917,502. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

