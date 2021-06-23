Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 835.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,062. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14.

