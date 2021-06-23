Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,124 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.15.

