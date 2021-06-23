Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450,270 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 382,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,218. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

