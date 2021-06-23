Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 848,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,369,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

