Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,467 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. 3,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,107. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34.

